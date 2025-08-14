Extreme record-breaking heatwaves continue into Thursday throughout Israel

Recommended -

After Wednesday's temperatures in some Israeli cities were some of the hottest in Israel's recorded history, forecasts showed temperatures are expected to remain unusually high into Thursday before beginning to gradually decline over the weekend.

According to the weather forecast, heavy rain will fall in the mountains and inland, and humidity levels will be high along the coast. The trend will begin to change Friday, and by Saturday the temperatures are expected to return to a normal range for the season.

Two elderly Israelis were pronounced dead Wednesday after collapsing from heatstroke, as areas in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Negev regions experienced record-setting highs and lows.

Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) data showed that temperatures in Eilat hit 48.8°C, where a 70-year-old man collapsed and died from heatstroke. The second fatality was in Rishon Lezion, where a man in his 60s also died of heatstroke.

Israeli doctors warned residents to continue avoiding extended outdoor activities into Thursday to stay safe from heatstroke and other heat-related dangers, as Israelis broke electricity usage records on Wednesday -- for the fourth day in a row.

Due to the dangerous weather, bringing with it higher risks of wildfires, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority also banned entry to all hiking trails until Sunday.