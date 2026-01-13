Woman killed in Jerusalem flood, others stranded during storm

Extreme winter weather hit large areas of Israel Monday night and Tuesday morning, causing disruptions, damage, and dangers on the roads. Ashdod experienced one of the strongest storms in recent years, with winds reaching up to 100 km/h, continuous heavy rains, thunder, and lightning. According to the municipality, after an intensive night’s work by dozens of teams, the city has returned to full routine and all roads are open to traffic.

In Gush Etzion, there have been reports of ice flooding on the roads, and drivers are urged to reduce their speed and drive carefully.

In the Jerusalem district, firefighters rescued a man and a woman from a car that was flooded in Abu Ghosh. The woman lost consciousness after the rescue and was evacuated to the hospital.

In the south of the country, Route 90 has been closed to traffic from the Ein Gedi junction to the Dead Sea hotels due to flooding and serious concerns for the safety of road users. Southern District police officers and national traffic forces are deployed in the area, assisting with the rescue of vehicles and directing traffic.

In central Israel, a wall collapse was reported in the Rishon Lezion area, with no casualties. Emergency forces and local authorities continue to work to address hazards and are urging the public to avoid entering puddles and flowing water sources.

Meanwhile, Mount Hermon reports about 15 centimeters of snow at the lower level, and the temperature is at zero degrees. Snow is expected to continue throughout the day. Due to the weather conditions, the site is closed today and tomorrow, and is expected to open on Thursday, subject to conditions and by advance reservation only.

The death of a woman in her 50s was determined after she was apparently struck by a heavy object in a flooded house in Jerusalem.

Documentation: The entrance tunnel to Jerusalem from the east was flooded.

Five people trapped were rescued from a shuttle vehicle that was caught in significant flooding following an inundation in Kiryat Malakhi. The firefighters who arrived quickly at the scene rescued them in good health and transferred them to a safe location.