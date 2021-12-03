Bennett says he 'accepts' criticism over family travel

'Not every instance of criticism is a personal attack'

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took to Facebook on Friday to say that he accepts that his wife and children's trip abroad amid the latest Covid-related curbs might have been misjudged.

P

Bennett came under fire last week after his family flew oversees just days after he urged citizens to avoid international travel due to the emergence of the omicron variant, with many accusing the premier of failing to follow his own guidelines.

“I am open to criticism and in this case I also happen to accept it,” he wrote.

“Not every instance of criticism is a personal attack, just as not every decision we take is perfect,” the leader added.

The episode drew comparisons to incidents at the beginning of the pandemic, when former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former president Reuven Rivlin spent the Passover holiday with members of their family who lived outside their respective residences, even as they urged Israelis to celebrate away from their relatives.