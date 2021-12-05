Israel’s immigration minister criticizes Africa omicron ban

Tamano-Shata says travel to Africa is restricted while 'white countries' remain open

Israel’s Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, who was born in Ethiopia, signaled that racism potentially influenced a recent government decision to ban travel from parts of Africa.

The country, along with several other nations around the world, restricted travel to and from the continent after a case of the omicron variant of Covid was first reported in South Africa.

Tamano-Shata condemned the bans during a Sunday cabinet meeting, asking why Africa was shunned while other “white countries” with omicron cases remained open, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded by telling her that the decision was led by statistics, not bias.

“The reality is that two weeks ago, there were hundreds of people in Africa who were infected, and now there are thousands,” he explained, The Post reported.

The immigration minister is set to travel to the United States next week for a Florida conference with the Israeli-American Council.

Israel is one of many states which recently elected to restrict flights from Africa, citing concerns over a domestic spread of the new omicron variant from travelers.

The travel bans were condemned by South Africa’s foreign ministry, who said the state “should be applauded and not punished” for discovering the variant.

Additionally, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the slew of restrictions, which he called “travel apartheid.”