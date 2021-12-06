Poll: Bennett-Lapid government unpopular with Israelis

While the current government is unpopular, elections wouldn't help and lead to another deadlock

Next week will mark six months since the formation of the Bennett-Lapid government, with a survey published on Sunday finding that most Israelis don't feel favorably towards the administration - preferring instead the previous one.

Yet, the poll published by Channel 12 also shows that there are very few alternative options, as new elections would continue the deadlock that led to four elections over two years.

Nearly twice as many Israelis prefer former prime minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu compared to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett or Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Of those questioned, 45 percent said they would like Netanyahu to be prime minister, while only 25 percent preferred Bennett and 24 percent preferred Lapid.

There is speculation that Bennett's unpopularity is due to his family going on vacation while the country deals with the omicron variant of Covid.

However, if elections were held today, the current coalition would win 57 seats, but so would Netanyahu's coalition. The Joint List would hold the other six, meaning no coalition on its own would be able to win.

The survey also polled the approval rating of current ministers, Defense Minister Benny Gantz receiving the best rating with 55 percent satisfied with his overall performance compared to 33 percent who were dissatisfied. Lapid earned 42 percent approval against 47 percent disapproval.

Israelis were close to divided on whether or not they supported the rotation between Bennett and Lapid, set to take place August 2023, with 44 percent opposing the rotation, 40 percent supporting it and 16 percent saying they don't know.

The survey was conducted by pollster Manu Geva and included 509 respondents and had a 4.4 percent margin of error.