Israel’s Netanyahu lauds PM Bennett for Iran approach shift

Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday for the leader’s transition to a more outspoken stance against Iran’s nuclear program.

Netanyahu, who was ousted from his premier position by Bennett’s joint government in 2021, has previously criticized the ruling coalition for its handling of several issues, ranging from rising crime in Israel’s Arab communities to recent attacks by militants.

However, Netanyahu praised the team for changing course on its approach to Iran, expressing his approval that the coalition shifted from voicing its concerns on Tehran privately to publicly.

“Now they supposedly sound different,” Netanyahu said, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

“I say supposedly, because it is too little, too mixed up and too weak. No one in the world is taking them into account,” he added, arguing that the “powers of the world know that Israel has a government that is weak, confused and helpless,” The Post reported.

The issue of Iran’s nuclear program will take center stage at an upcoming visit to Washington by Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Gantz is set to depart for the United States on Wednesday, where he will meet with top US officials Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for security discussions.