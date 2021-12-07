Israel: Demonstrators protest against premier’s government

The protesters waved flags and held banners in support of Israel's Likud party

Around 1,500 right-wing protestors gathered in Israel’s Habima Square in central Tel Aviv on Tuesday to demonstrate against the coalition government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The demonstrators waved Israel’s national flag at the event and held banners promoting the Likud party, a right-wing faction which is led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu was ousted from the position earlier this year by the current premier Naftali Bennett, who the protesters say “stole the election,” according to The Times of Israel (TOI).

The protest was attended by several legislators in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, including two Likud lawmakers - Amir Ohana and Eli Cohen.

Ohana alleged that Israel’s institutions conspired together to remove Netanyahu from office, and thanked the demonstrators for “rising up against the greatest democratic theft in the history of Israel,” TOI reported.

Bennett is viewed less favorably among Israelis surveyed than his predecessor Netanyahu, according to a poll released by Channel 12.

The results of the survey indicated that the current premier is half as popular as Netanyahu.

Bennett also received backlash from Israel’s public after his family flew overseas on vacation, days after cautioning against such travel during the pandemic.

After facing pushback, the prime minister acknowledged the move may have been misguided, explaining “I am open to criticism and in this case I also happen to accept it” on his Facebook page.