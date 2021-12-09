Israel's PM Bennett proposes lockdown for the unvaccinated

Suggestion - including restrictions on flights - blocked by Health Ministry officials, Minister Horowitz

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday proposed imposing a lockdown on the unvaccinated or restricting their access to Israel's Ben Gurion international airport.

The comments, that came during a meeting with health officials to discuss the risks presented by vaccine-hesitant people to wider society, were vehemently opposed by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and his staff.

Horowitz, a parliamentarian from Meretz, and representatives from the Health Ministry called the proposals "unreasonable," and compared the idea of ​​confinement for the unvaccinated to "forced vaccination."

Those present at the meeting said it was doubtful that the prime minister's proposals had a constitutional anchor in democracy, believing that Bennett had "lost his mind."

For his part, Prime Minister Bennett said that the nation's borders must be "tightened" in order to delay the eruption of the next wave, pointing to other nations who applied specific restrictions on unvaccinated people as an example that could be followed.

"We already know the price we will have to pay, but with strong measures, we can now prevent containment," he said.

The meeting participants also decided to strengthen the application of the green passport, with the addition of a barcode to the application.

For the first time since the end of July, the number of patients with Covid-19 in critical condition is now below 100. According to data from the Health Ministry, 96 patients are hospitalized in critical condition, 54 of whom are using ventilators.

Nearly 80 percent of patients in serious condition are unvaccinated, the ministry said.