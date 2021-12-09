Israel's planned abortion reform could make process easier

Shalev, a reproductive rights organization director, says 'we’re thrilled about this step'

Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz plans to introduce a series of reforms to change the country’s policies surrounding abortion, making the experience easier for those seeking one.

i24NEWS spoke with Director Dina Shalev from Lada'at - Choose Well, a reproductive rights organization, about the approval process women in Israel must go through to receive the procedure.

“Today, if a woman in Israel wants to have an abortion, it means she needs to come in front of a committee and get their approval for her to do the procedure,” Shalev said, adding that in order to be approved, “She needs to fall under one of four categories.”

The first category, age, considers whether the candidate is under 18 or over 40 years old, and the second category looks at her marital status.

The third category examines the mother’s health, like whether “the pregnancy can cause… serious health damage,” and the fourth category looks at the fetus’ health.

“If she doesn’t fall under one of these categories, she can’t have an abortion in Israel,” Shalev explained.

The director said that while “we’re thrilled about this (health ministry) step,” she told i24NEWS that only the policies surrounding the approval board will be changed, and not the process itself.

The questions asked by the committee could be altered to be “less offensive,” and forms could be digitized.

“It’s not changing the law, so women will still have to go through the committee, they’ll still need the approval,” but the small changes might make the experiences of women seeking the procedure easier.