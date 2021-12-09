Israel's 'Air Force One' ready for takeoff, but plans to stay grounded

The Prime Minister's Office did not give a reason for the grounding of the 'Wing of Zion'

Israel's version of Air Force One was granted a "flight certificate" by aviation authorities earlier this week, clearing it for use by the country's leaders - leaders that don't plan on using it.

“It has not yet been decided whether and in what format to operate the aircraft,” Bennett’s spokesperson said this week, adding that it will not be used on his next flight abroad, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Prime Minister's Office did not give a reason for the grounding of the "Wing of Zion," the $241 million project.

The Boeing 767 was ordered when Benjamin Netanyahu was prime minister, however he ordered the plane grounded, fearing it would draw criticism during an economic crisis as a result of Covid.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1319324367021592576 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

However, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett does plan to use the plane, yet his office did not change its response.

"There is no reason that it should stay... in storage at the Israel Aerospace Industries and there is no reason to pay for commercial flights," Shaked said in an interview with KAN Reshet Bet on Thursday morning.

Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid said during campaigns he would not use the plane, calling it a waste of taxpayer dollars, according to Times of Israel.

Lapid is pushing to sell Wing of Zion, according to a report by Ynet, a position that the defense establishment strongly opposed.

Since taking office, Bennett has not commented on the plane.

A spokesperson for President Isaac Herzog had no comment about the plane, The Jerusalem Post reported.