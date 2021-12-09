Israel's DM Gantz opposes UAE pipeline project: report

Gantz is now one several ministers that have publicly opposed the controversial deal

Defense Minister Benny Gantz reportedly announced his opposition to United Arab Emirates pipeline deal, which would transport millions of tons of oil through Israel per year.

The deal was signed between Israel's state-owned Europe-Asia Pipeline Company (EAPC) and MED-RED Land Bridge, a company with Emirati and Israeli owners.

Gantz said in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday he would support suspending the contact until its implications are investigated, according to Haaretz.

The defense minister met with Itzik Levy, the pipeline company's CEO and Erez Halfon, its chairman, and made his remarks after the meeting.

The contract, however, which is heavily opposed by environmentalists, is in the hands of Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Gantz's decision was confirmed after a study by the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies argued that the deal presents threats to Israeli security, according to sources via Haaretz.

There are four other cabinet ministers that have publicly argued against the deal: Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov.

"I am calling to cancel the EAPC agreement. It poses many risks to the Gulf of Eilat, to residents, and it does not benefit Israel's energy market," Elharrar said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the cancelation of the deal would damage relations with the UAE, but not beyond anything that cannot be dealt with.