Netanyahu family to lose security detail on Monday

The wife and children of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu will no longer receive security detail, the ministerial committee for the Shin Bet decided Sunday - six months after Naftali Bennett took office.

The ministerial committee regulates the activity of the Shin Bet - Israel's internal security service - and is headed by Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana.

"None of them saw a reason to extend the protection," a source present at the meeting said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

This means that, along with security, Netanyahu's wife Sara and their children Yair and Avner will no long receive a car and driver.

Netanyahu expressed anger towards the "political decision," calling it "outrageous, irresponsible and decided in advanced."

He stressed the "explicit threats to murder members of the Netanyahu family" and the decision was against the professional opinion of the body responsible for security of the former prime minister.

That body, "Magen," distanced itself from Netanyahu's claims.

"Magen is an operational body, not an intelligence unit, and as such it relies on the professional opinion of the Shin Bet, who recommended canceling the security of the opposition chairman's family," it said, according to Haaretz.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, a member of the ministerial committee, said the decision was easy and that all the security authorities agreed.

"I trust the Shin-Bet and the police that if there will be a threat, it will be dealt with."

Yair Netanyahu responded to Bar-Lev on Twitter, saying that when he complained of a threat, it was not dealt with properly.

Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter on Friday to publicly urge the government to extend the security, mentioning "many and enormous threats" against the Netanyahu family.