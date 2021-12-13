Lawmaker on a mission to promote Israel’s culture abroad

Actress Gal Gadot says 'Culture is an export that is used to spread Israeli talent around the globe'

Media coverage of Israel often focuses on conflict and violence in the region, but a legislator in its parliament, the Knesset, is embarking on an image campaign to bring awareness of the country’s culture to the world.

Yossi Shain, a Knesset member from the Yisrael Beiteinu party, is creating a council to promote Israel’s arts overseas.

At a Knesset event entitled Enhancing Israel’s Reputation and Promoting Its Culture Among Nations, Shain and a number of the country’s notable creatives discussed the importance of advancing the state’s cultural presence abroad.

“We have in Israel, in literature, in arts, in film, in every aspect of creation, unique artists and people of talent, and it’s time for the state itself to help facilitate… (in) enhancing this culture, which is already gaining such momentum around the globe,” Shain told i24NEWS.

Actress Gal Gadot, who was born in Israel, also offered her support at the conference through a video.

“Culture is an export that is used to spread Israeli talent around the globe,” Gadot said.

Other attendees urged the world to recognize Israel’s diversity and talent.

“Israeli cinema is very vibrant, it’s very interesting. But more and more we encounter (a) reality whereby, you know, festivals worldwide… operate under strict PC rules,” Avi Nesher, a film director from Israel, explained to i24NEWS.

“Only if you understand how diverse this country is, and how open it is, do you understand that we are not the apartheid country that some people are trying to portray us as.”