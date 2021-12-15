Israel forms committee to establish Trump Heights

The committee enables the advancement of construction projects for the settlement located in the Golan Heights

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked signed off on step moving forward with establishing the new community of Trump Heights on Tuesday.

Shaked accepted the recommendation of her ministry's director-general and the Upper Galilee planning committee, approving the formation of a committee that will act as a municipal authority for the new settlement on the Golan Heights, The Times of Israel reported.

Trump Heights, named after former US president Donald Trump, is set to cover an area of 276 acres.

This enables the advancement of construction projects for residential and public buildings, industrial areas and roads.

A similar committee for Givot Eden, another new community, was also approved.

Shaked posted a photo of herself signing the documents on Twitter, adding in the caption, "Good luck to the new residents who will be arriving soon."

In a statement, she said, “The approval of the local committees in Trump Heights and Givot Eden is another step toward the completion of the establishment of the towns and their launch, while implementing the goals of strengthening the population, and constructing residential buildings and public institutions,” according to The Times of Israel.

Yair Hirsch, Interior Ministry Director-General, noted that the developments are part of the government's plan to boost the population of the Golan Heights.

After Trump signed an executive order recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli territory during his presidency, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would establish Trump Heights as a show of thanks.