Energy Minister: Israel wants to focus on renewable energy

Karin Elharrar promises that 2022 will be 'the year of renewable energy'

Israel’s Energy Minister Karine Elharrar announced on Wednesday that "gas can wait" and that she will not accept the recommendations of the ministry's former director general, Ehud Adiri, to pursue natural gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea.

Speaking at the ninth Eilat-Eilot conference on renewable energy in Eilat, Elharrar also announced that the Ministry of Energy will establish a unit for renewable energy for the first time.

2022 will be "the year of renewable energy," she promised.

"In the coming year, we will focus on the future, on green energy, on energy conservation, and during this time, we will put aside the issue of expanding natural gas development, which, as we know, is a transitional fuel," she explained.

"Next year, the Energy Ministry will not adopt the findings of the natural gas policy review report and will not engage in the fourth stage of licensing for natural gas exploration," she added.

In late October, Israel announced its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, joining many countries that made similar announcements before the international climate conference (COP26).

In July, the Jewish state announced a plan to reduce its carbon emissions by 85 percent by 2050 compared to 2015, a less ambitious goal than the carbon neutrality adopted by most developed countries.