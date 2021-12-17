Israel’s politicians promise to apprehend West Bank gunmen

Israel's Foreign Minister Lapid says 'They will get their hands on the killers and those who sent them'

After a fatal shooting near the West Bank settlement of Homesh on Thursday, Israel’s political leaders promised they would capture those responsible for the attack.

Yehuda Dimentman, a 25-year-old yeshiva student studying in the settlement, was killed, and two other Israelis were wounded after their car was ambushed by gunfire.

“I send heartfelt condolences to the family of the person killed in the horrific attack that took place tonight in Samaria, and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” Israel’s Prime Minister Bennett said, using an alternative name for the West Bank, according to The Times of Israel.

“The security forces will get their hands on the terrorists very soon and we’ll ensure that justice is served.”

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz also spoke on the incident, vowing the country’s security forces would stay on alert to combat such attacks.

“We will increase our vigilance and readiness to thwart terror… and will continue to take any measures necessary in facing terror groups in the area,” the minister explained.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said “I support the IDF and the security forces who face violence and terror day and night. They will get their hands on the killers and those who sent them.”

A number of mlitant Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, spoke out in support of the attack after it occurred, according to The Jerusalem Post.