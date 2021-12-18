Netanyahu in quarantine after exposure to Covid-positive staffer

Israel's opposition leader is awaiting the results of his Covid test

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's head of opposition and former prime minister, went into quarantine on Friday after coming into contact with a fitness instructor positive for Covid-19.

The gym instructor is one of the four Knesset (Israel's parliament) staffers who tested positive for the virus; one of the them is suspected to have the highly infectious omicron variant.

Netanyahu attended the gym on Wednesday and is presently in isolation, awaiting the results of his coronavirus test.

Israeli epidemiologists are warning that the country may be already in the midst of the fifth wave of the pandemic, driven at least in part by omicron.

Earlier on Friday, the Health Ministry reported over 800 new virus cases, Israel's highest daily tally in some two months.