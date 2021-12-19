Israel: 9 Knesset members put in quarantine after contact with suspected omicron carrier

The nine are able to attend plenary sessions of the Knesset from behind a glass panel

Several Knesset members from seven different parties were placed in quarantine Sunday morning after being exposed to a suspected carrier of the omicron variant in the Israeli parliament.

MKs Gilad Kariv (Labor), Merav Ben-Ari and Moshe Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid), Gadi Yevarkan and Keti Shitrit (Likud), Yomtob Kalfon (Yamina), Mossi Raz (Meretz), Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu) and Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) were identified as contact cases.

A parliamentary channel journalist who tested positive for Covid is suspected of having been infected with the new strain.

"Knesset members have been in contact with the journalist according to an epidemiological investigation," a spokesperson said, adding that the Knesset was considering additional preventive measures to help reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Under the new regulations, people who come into direct contact with an omicron carrier must isolate themselves for three days, even if they have a full vaccination schedule.

The nine will, however, be able to continue to attend plenary sessions of the Knesset, from behind a glass panel.

On Friday night, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and some 130 other people were quarantined after three Knesset members and the former head of government's personal trainer were infected.

Last Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that he entered quarantine after discovering that one of his aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

The day before, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested negative after a passenger on his flight back to Israel from the United Arab Emirates last week was infected with Covid.