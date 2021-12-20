Report: Israeli Knesset member to resign in plea deal

Aryeh Deri, Shas Party chairman, plans to run for Knesset again in the next elections, according to the report

Israeli Knesset member Aryeh Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party, is reportedly expected to sign a plea deal in the coming days, resigning from the Knesset in the process, Israeli media reported Monday.

He will admit to tax offenses and resign, while maintaining his position of chairman for Shas, Channel 12 reported. Shas officials stated they expect him to "control and lead" the party from outside the Knesset.

He plans to run for Knesset again in the next elections, the report stated.

Deri's office did not deny the report, stating it would not comment "until a decision is made," Walla reported.

Deri already gave his consent to the deal last week, sources told Walla. Now, the plea needs the signature of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Mandelblit announced in January that he intended to file criminal charges against Deri.

Deri served 22 months in prison starting in 2000, convicted of taking bribes as interior minister.

Shortly before the 2015 Knesset elections, he reclaimed the leadership of the Shas Party. He returned to the Interior Ministry job in 2016.

Police recommended filing charges against Deri in 2018, including suspicion of committing fraud, money laundering and tax offenses.

Former state prosecutor Shai Nitzan also recommended charging Deri, but the majority of those charges were dropped earlier this year.

Deri welcomed this, calling the charges "false" and saying that he was “convinced that the tax offense will also be closed… after all the facts are laid out before the attorney general,” The Times of Israel reported.