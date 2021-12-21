Israel's Covid cabinet approves new set of restrictions as cases surge

Omar Barlev believes that 'the public should be warned that in January we will enter a lockdown'

Israel's Covid cabinet debated a new set of restrictions Tuesday night as new cases surge throughout the country.

"Our goal is to enable the State of Israel to get through the omicron wave while maintaining the functioning of the economy as much as possible," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced during the meeting.

The cabinet approved rolling out a strict "Purple Ribbon" outline in malls which will reduce shoppers to one person for every 15 sq.m. A Green Pass will also be required for all stores over 100 sq.m, including those inside malls. Visitors will be unable to sit in the food courts, however vendors will still provide take-away.

Education restrictions were approved, including distance learning in locations where the inoculation rate is less than 70 percent. This will apply immediately for grades 7-12 and will start in another three weeks for grades 1-6.

However, Bennett stated at the meeting that he was against restrictions on gatherings, according to Ynet, "because the benefit is very small, it sharpens the gap between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and it is a huge cost."

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked reportedly made a proposal at the meeting to allow anyone who wants to be vaccinated with a fourth vaccine to be able to, according to N12.

Meanwhile, Omer Barlev stated that "the public should be warned that in January we will enter a lockdown," Israeli media reported.