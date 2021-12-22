Israel: Far-right parliamentarian summoned over altercation with gun

Ben Gvir pulled the weapon when asked by Arab security staff to move vehicle that was improperly parked

A far-right Israeli law maker was summoned by the Knesset Guard Wednesday for a “refresher on the rules” after an altercation in a car park in which he drew a firearm.

Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, brandished the pistol during a heated argument with two Arab security guards in Tel Aviv, Haaretz reported.

The parliamentarian was authorized to carry the weapon by the Knesset Guard – the body responsible for protecting Israel’s parliament and its members – due to threats to his life.

Following the incident, a parliamentarian from the far-left party Meretz, Mossi Raz, queried the Public Security Ministry on firearms licenses being issued to convicted criminals, The Times of Israel reported.

Ben Gvir was previously convicted of several crimes, including for supporting a terrorist group, the Israeli daily reported.

“I call on the public security minister to thoroughly examine the policy that allows Ben Gvir - who has been convicted of grave criminal offenses - to hold a weapon in his hand,” Raz, whose party sits as part of the government coalition, said.

In defense of his actions Ben Gvir said he felt threatened by the security guards, adding "I drew my weapon, I didn't aim at them."

The parliamentarian said he reported the incident to the police who arrested the two security guards – a claim that was later denied by Israel’s Police force, Haaretz reported.

The daily also stated that the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality - responsible for the Expo Tel Aviv venue were the incident occurred – said that Ben Gvir’s group parked their car illegally and that the scuffle began after they were asked by security to move it.

The law maker has a controversial history stretching back nearly three decades in Israeli politics.