Israel's Knesset rejects the legalization of Homesh yeshiva

The Israeli military plans to tear down the yeshiva after the Dimentman's mourning period ends

In a 50-59 vote, the Israeli Knesset rejected on Wednesday a declaration to legalize the Homesh Yeshiva and roughly 70 other West Bank outposts.

The symbolic declaration that measures the Knesset’s political will asked that Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett “decisively prevent the evacuation of the Homesh Yeshiva, authorize it and to allow its students to study and live there,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

Last week, Yehuda Dimentman, was killed when Palestinian militants fired at a vehicle entering the Homesh outpost. Two others were wounded in the attack.

Since then, Dimentman's family has called for the government to authorize the yeshiva - a Jewish educational institution.

The yeshiva existed illegally at the site of the former Homesh settlement for over 15 years. Homesh was one of the four settlements destroyed in 2005 as part of the Disengagement plan that included withdrawal from Gaza.

The Israeli military announced plans to evacuate the Homesh Yeshiva after the family's week long mourning period ends, the head of the yeshiva told reporters on Monday.

The declaration that was voted down stated that evacuation of the institution would be an additional act of injustice, saying it "would be a prize to terror and a serious retreat from territory in the Land of Israel," The Jerusalem Post reported.