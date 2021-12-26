Israel: Knesset member ejected from hearing for Holocaust comparisons

'You're doing what they do in Austria... you're only missing the concentration camps'

A Knesset lawmaker was ejected from a Knesset hearing Sunday after comparing the new Covid restrictions to the Holocaust.

Gadi Yevarkan, a member of the Likud Party, criticized the "Green Pass," given to Israelis who have received their complete inoculations against Covid or recovered from Covid in the past six months.

“The majority of Israelis don’t have a ‘Green Pass,'” Yevarkan stated, adding that “millions of Israelis are without one, you’re leaving out millions of citizens,” The Times of Israel reported.

He was asked to be quiet by the committee chair, Knesset member Gilad Kariv of the Labor Party, as his time to speak was over.

After this, Yevarkan reportedly stated, "You can not end my right to speak. I will stop when I want, you will not tell me to be silent."

“You're doing what they do in Austria... you're only missing the concentration camps."

He reportedly continued to interrupt Covid professor Salman Zarka, and Kariv instructed him to leave.

“It’s one thing to express an opinion, and it’s something else to disrupt a committee meeting," Kariv stated.

"Disgraceful words," he continued, calling the comments "a low point."

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz of Meretz called the comments by Yevarkan "sickening," The Times of Israel reported.

“The comparison Yevarkan made is sickening,” says Horowitz. “The comments are bordering on Holocaust denial, and it’s a particularly disgusting statement against medical workers who are giving their souls for public health.”