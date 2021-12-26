Israel's PM enters quarantine after daughter tests positive for Covid

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is isolating separately from his daughter until he receives a negative PCR test

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett entered isolation after his daughter tested positive for Covid on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

Bennett left Sunday's cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights to isolate, separately from his daughter, until he receives a negative PCR test.

Bennett took a rapid antigen test before the meeting and tested negative, according to The Times of Israel.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar convened the cabinet meeting in Bennett's absence, Haaretz reported.

Bennett's daughter, 14, was vaccinated against Covid in June, according to The Times of Israel.

The Prime Minister's Office said earlier Sunday that one of its employees tested positive for Covid and was put into isolation. According to Bennett's office, she had not been in contact with Bennett or other ministers, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Employees who did come in contact with her were tested, and despite negative results, they did not attend the cabinet meeting as an extra precaution.

Education Minister Yifat Sasha-Biton entered quarantine after her daughter tested positive for Covid, preventing her from attending the cabinet meeting.

Bennett was placed in isolation earlier this month after a person on his flight returning from the United Arab Emirates tested positive for Covid.