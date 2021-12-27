Israel's PM summoned to plenum despite being in quarantine

Naftali Bennett is responding to a threat by opposition members saying they will filibuster

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was summoned Monday to the Knesset plenum, despite being in quarantine due to his daughter contracting Covid.

Bennett entered isolation on Sunday after receiving word his daughter tested positive for Covid. Bennett's office reported that, despite a negative Covid test, he decided to remain in quarantine as a precaution.

However, opposition members, headed by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, threatened to filibuster all Knesset work unless Bennett showed up, citing a rule requiring his presence if 40 Knesset members sign a petition demanding it.

He attended the meeting from a special isolation booth in the viewing gallery.

Bennett responded by accusing the opposition of abandoning public health.

“Netanyahu is playing with the pandemic for cheap political points,” he stated, according to The Times of Israel. “Netanyahu has lost any inkling of national responsibility.”

Bennett tweeted, "Public health during an epidemic should be above the petty political game."

Netanyahu's Likud Party responded, “Bennett is obligated to appear for the debate and participate from the isolation area.

“So Bennett’s spin is just malarkey — he doesn’t care about public health but his own political health, which is indeed in danger," The Times of Israel reported.