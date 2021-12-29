Israel's Gantz faces backlash after Abbas visit

Palestinian factions also condemned the meeting between Benny Gantz and Mahmoud Abbas

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is facing criticism from ring-wing politicians both from the opposition and the coalition regarding his Tuesday meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“The defense minister emphasized the shared interest in strengthening security cooperation, preserving security stability, and preventing terrorism and violence,” Gantz’s office said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

After the meeting, Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein Al Sheikh tweeted that the request for family reunification permits for 10,000 Palestinians was approved.

Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin of the New Hope party told Radio 103FM, “I wouldn’t have invited to my home someone who pays salaries to murderers of Israelis."

The opposition party, Likud, criticized the meeting saying, "the Israeli-Palestinian government of Bennett is returning [Abbas] and the Palestinians to center stage," The Times of Israel reported.

Unnamed cabinet ministers reportedly spoke to Kan, saying Gantz's actions "don't contribute to the stability of the government."

Palestinian factions also condemned the meeting, calling Abbas a "traitor."

Hamas released a statement saying it considers the meeting "a provocation to the Palestinian people."

Israel's left-wing members, such as Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz of Meretz, supported the meeting between the two. Horowitz tweeted “strengthening the ties and striving for a diplomatic solution is a top interest for both nations.”

Gantz responded to the condemnation by tweeting, "Only those who are responsible for sending soldiers into battle - know how deep is the commitment to prevent it."