Report: Netanyahu cabinet secretary admits to shredding files

Former cabinet secretary Tzachi Braverman denies this, saying, 'It did not happen'

Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet secretary allegedly admitted to shredding documents kept in the Prime Minister's Office, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

This was revealed in a recording obtained by Haaretz.

Tzachi Braverman is heard saying on tape, “Before I left, I even took some documents out of the safe, gave them to my deputy, and told her to shred them right away. She shredded them, and that was the end of it," according to Haaretz.

Braverman denied this, saying, "It did not happen. Every action I took in the course of my duties was done lawfully, and any other insinuation is false and sinful to the truth," Haaretz reported.

The Likud Party, which Netanyahu leads, responded on Twitter, calling the report "fake news" and that Braverman was referring to personal documents and copies and not to original documents, which are digitally documented.

Likud wrote, "The publisher of the report and the recorder of the conversation is the son of Knesset [Israel's parliament] member Zvi Hauser, a member of the coalition who opposes the Likud and former prime minister Netanyahu.

We expect Haaretz to publish an immediate apology for this false publication," Likud added.

The Movement for Quality Government, a non-profit dedicated to defending Israeli democracy, filed a lawsuit demanding that the alleged shredding be investigated.