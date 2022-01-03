Israel: Politicians wish 'Novy God' to former-Soviet voters

Israeli leaders wished the Russian community in Israel 'Novy God,' the Russian phrase for 'New Year'

As the world welcomed the New Year two days ago, Israeli leaders emphasized the Russian holiday ‘Novy God,’ with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wishing happy holidays on Facebook and President Isaac Herzog releasing a statement with Russian-based motifs.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu took things a bit further, though, airing a video alongside Soviet Ukraine-born Israeli activist Semion Grafman.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Grafman said the video is a tradition and was a “mutual idea” with the “elected prime minister.”

The two took a political stance, mocking the controversial Facebook Bill promoted by Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar that would allow for the removal of social media content deemed harmful to personal or national security.

“It seems like we are going straight to a totalitarian regime,” Grafman told i24NEWS.

“I can’t imagine that we’re living in 2022 and somebody pulled this kind of law in Israel.”

In the video, Grafman’s opening address is purposefully censored, with Netanyahu responding: “The current government is trying to censor us. Whoever does not agree with them, beep beep beep.”

The Ukrainian activist pleads with the former prime minister, telling him that democracy was why he left the Soviet Union for Israel.

“They want to bring the Soviet Union’s system to Israel… but there’s still a way to stop them,” Netanyahu says.

Grafman explained to i24NEWS that more than one million people came to Israel from the Soviet Union, which is why Israeli politicians “try to impress them and say we are the same as you.”

The video ends with Netanyahu wishing Grafman and “our brothers who came from the former Soviet Union… a happy new year,” adding, “Good and democratic!”