Israel's economy minister urges remote work amid Covid surge

Israel’s Economy Minister Orna Barbivai called on businesses to allow their employees to work remotely as the country battles surging Covid infections.

The minister made the announcement following discussions with Arnon Bar-David - chairman of the Histadrut, Israel’s largest labor union - on Sunday.

“The government is leading a policy of (preserving) the economy alongside Covid with as little harm as possible to businesses and workers,” the official explained, according to a press release on the Histadrut website.

“I spoke with the chairman of the Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David, and together we call on employers, in view of the spread of omicron, to prefer remote work where possible.”

The chairman echoed his support of distanced work options for employees given the extensive spread of the virus within Israel.

“This is an hour when we must all show responsibility and creativity in the face of the difficult wave that is befalling us,” Bar-David said.

“I call on employers to maintain their health and the health of employees, and not wait for an official decision.”

Israel’s health ministry recorded 17,516 new Covid infections on Sunday, with test positivity rates soaring to 11.71 percent.

The country’s health experts now forecast two to three million Israelis could be infected with the omicron variant as cases surge.