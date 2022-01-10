Israel: ‘Citizenship Law’ advances in parliament

The 'Citizenship Law' bans Palestinians who marry Israelis from receiving permits to live in Israel

Israel’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday greenlit a controversial bill that would again bar Palestinians who marry Israelis from receiving permits to live with their spouses in the Jewish state.

The bill - known as the “Citizenship Law” - was introduced in 2003 at the peak of the Second Intifada in an effort to prevent terrorist attacks.

Rights groups immediately condemned the bill, claiming it is discrimination and racism against Palestinians and Arab-Israelis.

“This legislation was supposedly emergency legislation because they were so worried about terrorists getting into Israel,” Haaretz Daily journalist Allison Kaplan explained to i24NEWS.

“But over the years, it's been twisted into a demographic argument saying… that we’re going to be flooded with Palestinians, that it's going to tip the demographic scales, and that it’s a matter of life and death.”

Israel’s Supreme Court upheld the law in 2012, but the government’s current coalition failed to renew it last July, and the bill expired.

However, Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked intends to bring the law to another vote and ordered her office to continue to implement the ban, The Times of Israel reported.

Roughly 12,700 Palestinians married to Israelis live in the country with temporary permits, facing deportation if their spouse dies or they divorce.

The approval of the ministerial committee facilitates a fast-track legislative process, but it remains highly decisive within the coalition.

Kaplan noted to i24NEWS that members of the left-wing party Meretz “voted against their conscience” when the bill was last considered.

“They believe that this law was discriminatory and racist and yet there was pressure on them to hold this newborn coalition together, so they voted in favor of the law,” she said.