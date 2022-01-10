Netanyahu family begins libel case against Ehud Olmert

The suit seeks roughly $257,000 in damages for Olmert's claims that the Netanyahu family is 'mentally ill'

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family arrived at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on Monday to begin their libel case against former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert.

The Netanyahu family filed a defamation lawsuit against Olmert in May, when Olmert called the then-prime minister, his wife, and eldest son "mentally ill" in interviews.

The suit seeks roughly $257,000 in damages for Olmert's “obsessive efforts to harm their good name in public, out of jealously and deep frustration," The Times of Israel reported.

Olmert argued that what he said wasn't slanderous, as the family was in psychological treatment, making his statement true, Haaretz reported.

Judge Amit Yariv asked Olmert what he based his claim on when he said “what can’t be fixed is the mental illness of the prime minister and his wife and son. That’s not fixable.”

Olmert responded that “I followed their actions, I listened to recordings of the family members, I consulted with experts and with people close to them who know them well. They described to me behavior that… is known as abnormal behavior, crazy behavior," Haaretz reported.

Both sides refused to reach a compromise, meaning the case will continue in court.

Yariv stated it was “unfortunate that a painful subject such as mental illness is being taken and turned into a circus,” The Times of Israel reported.