Israel: High Court calls on Interior Minister to stop enforcing expired 'Citizenship Law'

'The basic laws of administrative law do not permit the application of a text that is no longer on the books'

Israel's High Court on Tuesday ordered the Interior Minister to stop denying residency in Israel to Palestinian spouses, saying Ayelet Shaked was attempting to enforce a law that expired last July.

"The basic laws of administrative law do not permit the application of a text that is no longer on the books," wrote Judge Dafna Barak-Erez in a decision issuing a temporary injunction.

The government alliance led by Naftali Bennett failed on July 6 to renew a law banning the granting of citizenship to Palestinian spouses of Israeli Arabs. Opposition parties, including those on the right, opposed it in an attempt to embarrass the coalition.

The law, widely known as the Citizenship Law, was passed in 2003 and was renewed every year until July.

However, Shaked has since asked her ministry staff to continue applying the law, despite its expiration. Shaked vowed to pass the law again, pushing for stricter controls on Palestinian immigration to Israel.

"The minister intends in the coming weeks to reissue the law. Let's hope that the opposition that had it annulled will not act against the state this time," said an official close to Shaked.

"No government office can base (its actions) on planned legislation. They must act under the law as it is," the judge replied.