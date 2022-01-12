Report: Netanyahu discussed plea deal with prosecutors

Secret talks with State Attorney's Office ended after former PM declined admission of moral turpitude

Benjamin Netanyahu in recent weeks held secret talks with prosecutors on a plea deal in the former Israeli prime minister's graft trial, but was unable to come to an agreement, Maariv reported on Wednesday.

The daily newspaper, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, revealed that the negotiations broke down after the ex-premier and current leader of the Likud opposition refused to accept an admission of moral turpitude.

According to the reporting, Netanyahu entered the discussions with the mindset that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit wanted a "clean sheet" as he approaches retirement, believing that this desire could bring pressure on Mandelblit to work out a deal favorable to the politician.

However, Netanyahu miscalculated, and the AG would not budge from his demand for an admission of disgraceful behavior.

Mandelblit retires on February 1 after six years in office.

The State Attorney's Office, in a statement, did not admit or deny that the talks had taken place.

“As a policy, we do not respond to questions about conversations with defense attorneys, whether they have occurred or not. This does not confirm or deny anything of what has been alleged,” the statement read.