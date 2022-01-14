Israel's government to vote on launching inquiry into 'submarine affair'

Some have called Case 3000 the largest suspected graft scandal in the country's history

A state commission of inquiry into the so-called "submarine affair" will go up for government approval on Sunday, according to a press release issued Friday.

The "submarine affair" or Case 3000 revolves around the allegations of a bribery scheme in Israel's purchase of submarines and missile ships from German shipbuilding Thyssenkrupp. Several close associates of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu were indicted on suspicion of receiving illicit funds as part of the scheme, but not Netanyahu himself.

Some have called Case 3000 the largest suspected graft scandal in the country's history.

"The establishment of the commission of inquiry is a necessary step in maintaining Israel's security. This is a national need, and I thank the prime minister, the foreign minister, the justice minister, and all those who support raising the resolution," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The proposal calls for $2.85m to be budgeted for the commission of inquiry.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said, "We promised the Israeli public that we will not give up on investigating the affair - and we did."

"The submarine and vessel affair is the most serious security corruption affair in Israeli history and we must turn every stone to reach the truth," he continued.