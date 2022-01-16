Israel: vote on 'submarine affair' inquiry delayed

The 'submarine affair' revolves around the allegations of a bribery scheme in the purchase of German ships

The cabinet vote establishing an inquiry into the "submarine affair" will be delayed by at least a week, Israeli media reported Sunday.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced Friday that the vote on investigating the deal between Israel and a German shipbuilder would occur Sunday.

However, Globes business daily reported Saturday that the vote will not be on the cabinet's agenda. The report states that ministers are waiting to see the result of the possible plea deal arranged between the state and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been linked to the submarine affair.

Netanyahu's associates were indicted over their role, but the former premier was not changed and the attorney general says he is not a suspect. The opposition leader is on trial for three unrelated corruption charges, reportedly close to taking a plea deal in those cases.

The "submarine affair," or Case 3000, revolves around the allegations of a bribery scheme in Israel's purchase of submarines and missile ships from German shipbuilding Thyssenkrupp.

Lapid said in a statement on Friday, "The submarine and vessel affair is the most serious security corruption affair in Israeli history and we must turn (over) every stone to reach the truth."