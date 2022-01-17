Miri Regev announces intentions to lead post-Netanyahu Likud

'On the day after Netanyahu, I’ll run for leadership of the movement'

Miri Regev on Monday announced her intentions to run for the position of Israel's Likud party chair when Benjamin Netanyahu exits politics.

"On the day after Netanyahu, I’ll run for leadership of the movement. I’ve said that in the past, and I’m saying it again now," the member of Israel's parliament, the Knesset, from the opposition faction told Radio Kol Chai.

Regev served as Culture and Sport minister from 2015 to 2020 and as Transportation minister from 2020 to 2021. She first entered the Knesset on the Likud list in 2009.

Netanyahu was in power for 12 consecutive years as Israel's longest-standing prime minister before being ousted this past summer by an ideologically diverse coalition unified in seeing the indicted premier leave the official Jerusalem residence at Balfour.

Recent reports indicate progress on talks between Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on a plea bargain.

The reported deal would see bribery charges against Netanyahu dropped, however, he would be required to agree to a conviction including "moral turpitude." This would eject him from public life for at least seven years, most likely ending his political career.

Regev told Radio Kol Chai that she hopes that Netanyahu is not forced out of politics as a condition for the plea deal.

"I hope that he’ll stay, its right that he’ll stay, and certainly when we see the situation of the cases [against him] and the state’s witnesses," Regev said.

"I don’t think that he is giving up the public struggle, this is a personal matter for him and his family; he has been persecuted for years. It is a private matter, and I’ll respect whatever decision he makes. But if I were in his place, I’d continue to fight it. So many people are convinced of his innocence."