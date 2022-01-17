Israel’s PM Bennett cuts Covid quarantine to five days

Covid cases, along with a number of omicron infections, are surging in Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett approved a decision to reduce the time spent in Covid quarantine from seven to five days on Monday.

Under the new ruling, confirmed Covid carriers who are vaccinated must only isolate for a period of five complete days.

They can leave quarantine if they receive two subsequent negative at-home antigen tests conducted on the evenings of the fourth and fifth days of isolation, provided they have no symptoms.

Those who are unvaccinated and exposed to the virus cannot take an at-home antigen test to end their quarantine and must instead conduct an institutional test administered at an approved facility to confirm their Covid status following a five day period of isolation.

Patients who recovered from Covid are also no longer required to obtain permission from a doctor to exit quarantine.

Bennett greenlit the new regulations following a meeting with experts from Israel’s Health Ministry, including Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Director-General Nachman Ash, according to Ynet.

