Report: Israeli police used NSO surveillance to spy on political activists

Police deny revelations from Calcalist news site, public security minister says will review case

Israeli police used NSO's Pegasus software to spy on political activists, according to the findings of an investigation released Tuesday.

The Calcalist news site revealed that the order to use the spyware on civilians, including opponents of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was given at the highest levels of the police without judicial intervention.

Israeli police denied the revelations, while Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said he was "troubled" by the information and said he would review the case to ensure it was a legal use of the software.

The final years of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure were marked by protests calling for his removal from office after he was indicted on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges, as well as protests over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

His government repeatedly tried to reduce the influence of these protests, to no avail.

According to the Calcalist investigation, police also spied on a mayor suspected of corruption using the controversial tool and used it to search the phones of unsuspecting civilians for possible crimes.

Pegasus was purchased by the police in 2013 and became operational under the command of then-commissioner Roni Alsheikh, appointed by Netanyahu.

Only a small group of senior officials were authorized to order the use of Pegasus, which has shown considerable results in the investigation of major crimes, including murders and corruption cases.

However, the unsanctioned use of the software has allowed spying on civilians and close associates of political activists without any oversight from the courts.

The information obtained by the NSO technology would have been used by other government investigation services which were not always informed of its source.