Israel: former state attorney condemns Netanyahu plea deal

A former state attorney, Eran Shendar, criticized the potential plea deal for Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

Shendar, Israel's state attorney from 2004 to 2007, called the arrangement "really inappropriate and unreasonable."

“From Netanyahu’s perspective, there’s a great interest. In terms of public benefit, it’s shameful,” Shendar said in an interview with the 103FM radio station.

Netanyahu stands trial in three separate cases, known as Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000.

The cases involve charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery.

Israeli media reported in recent days that Netanyahu was nearing a deal with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit that would see dropping the most serious charge against Netanyahu - bribery in Case 4000 - as well as the entire Case 2000.

Netanyahu would admit to fraud and breach of trust in the two remaining cases.

Shendar said that this sends a terrible message to politicians.

He also mentioned that if the deal goes through, Netanyahu will likely wage a public relations campaign to recast himself as a victim.

When asked if he thought Netanyahu would be willing to admit guilt as a lip service, then continue to attack the justice system, Shendar responded, "Netanyahu is doing what many have done before him."