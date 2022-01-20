Israel: families of Meron disaster victims to receive compensation

'We will take all precautions to prevent the next disaster'

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced on Thursday that they agreed to grant roughly $160,000 to the families of the victims of the Mount Meron disaster.

At least 45 people were killed and over 150 injured on April 29 in a stampede during a pilgrimage to the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yohai, where tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer.

“The pain cannot be eliminated, but we will do everything in our capabilities to provide the maximum response for the families and we will take all precautions to prevent the next disaster,” Lieberman said in a joint statement with Sa’ar, according to The Times of Israel.

The proposal still requires government approval.

“The tremendous loss experienced by the 45 families in Israel and the Jewish Diaspora is not compensable. The least the government can do is make sure that a case like this doesn’t happen again and to economically assist the families that were harmed,” Sa'ar said, ToI reported.

Earlier this month, a Knesset committee pushed off a bill offering compensation to the victims, presented by Ya'akov Asher of the United Torah Judaism Party.

"The financial aid should have been given a long time ago," said Asher.

"Every day that passes is more distress and hardship for the families that have been waiting in vain for more than eight months."