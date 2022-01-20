Israel's Finance Minister says 'no handouts' for businesses

'I don't think in 20 days it's possible to reach a situation of existential risk and bankruptcy'

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman responded to criticism over his refusal to issue government compensation for businesses harmed by the Covid pandemic.

Lieberman said, in an interview with Kan, that the past few weeks of infections and restrictions were not enough to harm businesses.

"I don't think in 20 days it's possible to reach a situation of existential risk and bankruptcy," Lieberman said, referring to the latest wave.

“There is no doubt that people and businesses are hurting, my heart is with them, but overall our economy right now is still in a good place,” he added.

"We will not abandon anyone, but there will be no distribution of money", Lieberman reiterated.

He also issued a new call for the abolition of the "Green Pass," which limits access to certain places and activities to people with vaccination certificates or negative tests.

"It does not correspond to reality. People are ready to take responsibility for anything that is imposed on them, whether it is a mask or vaccines," he said.

Omicron has caused a huge number of infections in Israel in recent weeks, forcing the government to recalibrate its policy aimed at stemming the outbreak, but Lieberman adamantly refused to pay compensation to the companies.

However, the Finance Ministry approved a compensation plan earlier this month for workers forced into isolation.