Israeli minister: UN envoy misinterpreted her relationship with PA counterpart

Zandberg's office says that the Palestinian Authority and Israel have already launched joint projects

Israel’s Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg challenged the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, saying he "misinterpreted" the working relationship she has with her Palestinian counterpart.

Erdan made these comments during a speech delivered before the Security Council, in which he said that Ramallah did not want to cooperate with Jerusalem.

“In his speech to the Security Council, the ambassador spoke about information he received from the Environmental Protection Ministry, but he used it in a manner that is incompatible with the truth and in a style that does not represent the minister’s position.” Zandberg's office told The Times of Israel.

In a speech Wednesday at the Security Council's monthly session on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Erdan referred to a meeting Zandberg held last summer with Palestinian Authority Environmental Quality Minister Jamil Mtour.

“This was the first meeting of its kind since 2014. And not because of Israel,” Erdan stated. “Israel’s Minister Zandberg presented numerous collaborative initiatives regarding the environment and waste management, but Israel is still waiting for a response from the Palestinians.”

Zandberg's office said that, contrary to Erdan's comments, the parties have already launched joint projects in the fields of "environment and waste management."

"Work is progressing well in a different atmosphere than before, based on the understanding that climate change has no borders and that both our peoples will benefit from this collaboration," she added.