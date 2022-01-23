Israel: Party leader quits parliament in tax-crimes plea deal

Aryeh Deri resigned from Israel's parliament, admitted to tax offenses, and was fined $60,000

Aryeh Deri, former interior minister and veteran leader of the Shas party, submitted his resignation from Israel's parliament (Knesset) on Sunday as part of a plea bargain with the attorney-general.

The deal required Deri to resign from the Knesset, admit to the tax offenses, and pay a $60,000 fine in order to avoid prison time.

He is permitted to remain as the leader of the ultra-Orthodox religious Shas party - Israel’s third-largest Knesset party - and he is not barred from serving in the parliament again in the future.

Due to Deri’s public commitment to resign and admit to his crimes, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will not seek a finding of moral turpitude that could block him from running for the next Knesset, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

Last Monday, the High Court of Justice rejected a petition to cancel the plea deal, telling petitioners from the Movement for Quality Government in Israel NGO that it was premature to decide the issue of moral turpitude, which refers to behavior that violates the sentiment or standard of a community.

If Deri returns, it would not be the first comeback for the 62-year-old.

In 1999, as interior minister, Deri was convicted of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust which served him a three-year prison sentence.

But he returned to politics in 2012 after a court-mandated “time-off.”

Deri returned to his role as Shas leader in May 2013 following an intense campaign against Eli Yishai, who replaced him when we went to prison.

He will now be replaced by former Knesset member Rabbi Yosef Taieb, the leader of the party’s French-speaking campaign, The Post reported.