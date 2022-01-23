MK Golan: As a Zionist Jew, settler violence is unacceptable

Golan says 'Yair Golan is not the problem. I might be the solution, but not the problem'

Yair Golan, a lawmaker from Israel’s left-wing Meretz party, received pushback after calling some members of Israel’s settler community “subhumans.” The legislator sat down with i24NEWS to discuss his recent remarks.

“These people behave in an unacceptable way - destroying property and hitting innocent people - and from my perspective, as a Jew, as a Zionist, this is totally unacceptable,” Golan told i24NEWS.

“I think the military was much more proactive until 2009, and since Benjamin Netanyahu’s government… well, I see a clear deterioration in the situation.”

The lawmaker faced criticism from within the government on his rhetoric, with a number of politicians arguing that his commentary and generalizations on the settler community aggravate the situation - a claim Golan disputes.

“Yair Golan is not the problem,” he said, adding “I might be the solution, but not the problem.”

“The problem is these, you know, brutal people,” the legislator said, referring to extremist elements within Israel’s settler community.

He advocated against any potential for annexation of the West Bank, and called for a disengagement of the area.

“This is the path we should walk on, and this is the situation we need to achieve - total separation between the Palestinians and Israel,” Golan said.