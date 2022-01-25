Netanyahu: 'the Bennett-Lapid government has given up'

'This government is going down this road with its eyes closed without having thought about its decisions'

Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the current government of not managing Covid in a video published Tuesday.

"I went to the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem, and I met a good number of medical experts, and the conclusion is clear: the Bennett-Lapid government has given up," Netanyahu said.

“Our government placed Israel as the first country to emerge from the pandemic while their government propelled it to the top spot of the most infected countries in the world,” he continued.

“Unfortunately, the situation is getting worse. The government has lost control of the number of serious illnesses, hospitalizations, the situation of children, and the country’s economy. With more than 850 patients in serious condition, this is hampering care for patients with other illnesses, and operations are unscheduled, leading to unnecessary deaths,” he stated.

He also said that a record number of patients were hospitalized with Covid yesterday, deploring "constant pressure on the nursing staff, who are working understaffed because the contaminated teams are confined."

Regarding infected children, Netanyahu declared that "by letting children become infected, unfortunately, part of them will suffer from serious symptoms, will require hospitalization, or even will have symptoms in the very long term," referring to recent reports from other countries of an increase of cases of pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS) in children who recovered from omicron compared to previous variants.

"Infected children will then infect everyone around them; this is a real danger. This government is going down this road with its eyes closed without having thought about its decisions.”