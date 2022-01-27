Israel: Knesset member Litzman signs plea deal

Litzman will be convicted in the case of Malka Leifer and sentenced to probation and must pay a fine

Former minister and member of Israel's United Torah Judaism Party Yaakov Litzman signed a plea deal with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday, admitting to breach of trust.

Litzman will be convicted in the case of Malka Leifer, avoiding jail time, and instead be sentenced to probation, and a fine of roughly $940. The deal is pending approval by a judge.

He was accused of pressuring employees to alter the results of psychiatric evaluations deeming Leifer, who was accused of sexually assaulting minors, fit for extradition to Australia. Leifer was extradited last year, facing trial in Australia for abusing girls at a Jewish school where she was principal.

The Movement for Quality Government denounced the deal, saying it filed a petition on the matter to the Supreme Court.

“The attorney general’s end-of-season deals continue until the last minute. For shame!” the organization said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel, referring also to Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri's tax offenses plea deal. The deal was finalized just days before the end of Mandelblit's term.

The deal required Deri to resign from the Knesset, admit to the tax offenses, and pay a $60,000 fine in order to avoid prison time.

Charges against Litzman relating to a second case in which he was accused of preventing the closure of a restaurant cited for health violations were dropped.

Litzman announced last month that he would not run for parliament again, saying his decision was unrelated to accusations against him.