Chairman urges Israel’s Holocaust memorial remain apolitical

Dayan says he 'won’t turn Yad Vashem into a tool serving ends not directly related' to the Holocaust

Yad Vashem, the Jerusalem-based World Holocaust Remembrance Center, stands to preserve the stories of those who perished in the Holocaust - and the site’s chairman believes that the center should focus solely on this history.

Dani Dayan, Yad Vashem chairman, said that the center’s message should not be distorted by external forces during an interview for International Holocaust Remembrance Day with Haaretz.

The chairman said that - despite insistence - he will not put up a 1941 photo depicting a meeting between Adolf Hitler and Jerusalem Mufti Haj Amin al-Husseini.

“I will not display that photo, I won’t yield to pressure,” Dayan, the former Yesha Council of settlements chairman, said.

The picture helped to incite debunked conspiracy theories in the past - in 2015, then-premier Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that it was the mufti who convinced Hitler to commit genocide.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465319929297707014 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Those who want me to put it up aren’t really interested in the Mufti’s part in the Holocaust, which was limited anyway, but seek to harm the image of the Palestinians today,” the chairman told Haaretz.

“The Mufti was an antisemite. But even if I abhor him, I won’t turn Yad Vashem into a tool serving ends not directly related to the study and memorialization of the Holocaust.”

The official pledged to fight for a memorial free from outside interference, one that focuses solely on the facts of the matter and commemorates the victims of the Holocaust in an apolitical environment.

“We are the gatekeepers of historical truth. We’ll be zealous about this issue and not let it go without a fight, even when inconsistent with Israel’s political interest."