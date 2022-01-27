Israel's PM Bennett: 'Netanyahu threatened me'

'When he realized that I didn’t intend to let him drag Israel into a fifth election, he really threatened me'

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened him in a series of interviews released Thursday.

Bennett and Netanyahu held a series of meetings in May of last year to attempt to establish a right-wing coalition. Netanyahu reportedly demanded Bennett approve another election cycle, which Bennett didn't agree with.

"When he realized that I didn’t intend to let him drag Israel into a fifth election, he really threatened me," Bennett said in an interview with Haaretz.

Quoting Netanyahu, Bennett said, "'Listen,' he said to me, 'if I understand correctly what you’re going to do, you should know that I am going to employ my entire machine, the army against you,'" according to Haaretz.

Bennett also spoke of Netanyahu's corruption cases, stating he is in favor of a plea deal.

"I would not like to see Netanyahu in jail, in a prisoner's uniform," he said to Haaretz. "That is not an image that would bring honor to him or the country's citizens."

In a separate interview with Israel's Ynet, Bennett said he knew of the criticism surrounding him.

"Seven months ago, when I decided to form this government, I knew I was going to be crushed like no one was crushed," the prime minister said to Ynet.

"I did not know if I would be able to form the government, but I formed it. It was the hardest and bravest decision I have ever made in my life. It takes greater courage than in the military."

The full interviews with both outlets will be released Friday.