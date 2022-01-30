Poll: small minority of Israelis approve of Bennett as PM

Only 4 percent of respondents support him, the lowest popularity rating recorded for the prime minister

A small minority of Israeli voters support Naftali Bennett as prime minister, according to a poll by Israel's Channel 12.

According to the data, only 4 percent of those who responded support him, the lowest popularity rating recorded for the prime minister since he took office.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu retains high confidence among the Israeli public. Roughly 31 percent of respondents believe that he should become prime minister again.

The current Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, maintains a decent approval rating, with 11 percent wanting him to lead the government. Surprisingly, 22 percent of coalition voters want him to replace Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid in the rotation.

As for Covid management in the country, 48 percent said they were "dissatisfied," while only 21 percent said they were satisfied with the government's action.

However, the survey shows that political opinion factored into the assessment of crisis management.

A resounding 73 percent of opposition voters expressed disapproval towards how the government managed the pandemic, while 42 percent of coalition voters say they are satisfied.

Bennett participated in several interviews over the recent days, where he described his management of the pandemic as "exemplary."

In an interview with Haaretz, Bennett explained that high positivity rates are "because we are testing more than nearly all the countries of the world."