Mandelblit warns against those who 'weaken the rule of law'

Mandelblit warns 'A government that works to weaken the rule of law... is harming the public'

Israel's exiting Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit delivered a speech on Sunday marking the end of his six years in office, during which he appeared to take aim at former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“There were those who tried to present the harm (they sought to cause) to the rule of law as an ideological move, under the pretext of ‘governance,’” the official said, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

“But time and time again, we saw that what really stood behind these moves was a desire to advance personal interests, severely damaging the principle of fidelity to the public.”

Mandelblit, who was appointed to his post under Netanyahu, led the initial corruption investigation into the ex-premier, and faced criticism from officials on both ends of the political spectrum throughout the course of the probe.

Those on the left at first argued that the attorney general was stalling the investigation.

However, when Mandelblit issued charges in three of Netanyahu’s cases, the ex-prime minister and his supporters on the right said that the attorney general was part of a conspiracy spanning the state's judiciary and law enforcement institutions which was determined to oust Israel’s longtime leader.

“The rule of law is not the attorney general’s personal property,” Mandelblit declared in his parting remarks, ToI reported.

“A government that works to weaken the rule of law or, God forbid, acts against the rule of law, is harming the public.”